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A gift for Libya and an opportunity for Tunisia: Uganda hold up Botswana in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
By Abdelmawgood Samir,2 days ago
The hosts squandered the chance to strengthen their lead at the top. They took the lead early but settled for a single point, while Botswana left with a valuable away draw that reshuffled the race for qualification. Uganda started with intense attacking pressure, chasing an early goal to take control....