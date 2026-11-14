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Birdstop launches Fealty perch-mounted drone for continuous aerial monitoring
13 days ago
Birdstop launched Fealty, a perch-mounted drone platform. Detroit-based autonomous technology company Birdstop announced the launch of Fealty, an autonomous, ‘always-on’ drone system designed to provide continuous aerial monitoring, live visibility and rapid response to anomalies. The company said that Fealty can launch autonomously in as little as 3...