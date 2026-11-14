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Zelda: Ocarina of Time is actually the perfect way to introduce kids to Nintendo
By Rebecca Corgan,2 days ago
Walk into The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Kokiri Forest, and it feels like you’re walking into a picture book. Especially in the remake, everything is moss-green and dappled with light. Fairies flit about. Kokiri children are rhythmically attending to their tasks. Everyone is friendly, everything is beautiful, and the world both feels safe and makes sense. Then you walk into the Great Deku Tree and spiders start falling from the ceiling. My daughter screamed. I jumped, too, and I knew they were coming.