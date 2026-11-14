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SIMPLE PLAN, HOOBASTANK And THE USED Perform On Southwest Airlines Flight From Los Angeles To Orlando For 'Vans Warped Tour'
13 days ago
Vans Warped Tour took touring to new heights when SIMPLE PLAN, HOOBASTANK, THE USED and LØLØ performed aboard a Southwest Airlines flight to Orlando as part of the airline's "Live At 35" music program. The performances brought the festival experience to the skies, giving passengers a high-altitude preview of Vans Warped Tour before they landed.