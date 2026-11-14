undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fortnite player gets screwed out of extremely rare Pirate Shop token
2 days ago
The Pirate Shop Access token is arguably the best reward Fortnite has ever had. With it, players can claim every reward in the shop for free for two whole weeks. And it can be activated twice! It's extremely rare, but gamers have been grinding hard to get it, as it's too valuable to ignore. The token has caused a frenzy in the Fortnite community and increased the number of hours played by millions.