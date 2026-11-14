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A unique spin on the Nativity in ‘Silent Star’ at the Museum of the Bible
By Debbie Minter Jackson,2 days ago
Christmas stories come and go, but Logos Theatre’s original musical Silent Star gives the Nativity a unique spin, set in an orphanage in Victorian London that would give Dickens a run for his money. Youngsters range from little adorable tots to teen ruffian bullies. They are under the care of Mr. and Mrs. Finwick, who stay on the verge of bankruptcy and struggle to maintain the facility for orphans who would otherwise starve in the harsh London streets. The Finwick proprietors, nicely rendered by Abigail Pierce and Stephen Len White, aren’t warm and fuzzy; they would sell a child to the highest adoptive bidder if they could, but they’re better than the mean streets. The stakes are high, the needs are deep, a creditor licks his chops to get his cut, and children yearn to be cared for and loved. Or at least have shelter, threadbare clothes, and be somewhat fed. On top of all that, it’s Christmas Eve. Little William, played with spunk by Benjamin Maciejack, reminiscent of a vulnerable Tiny Tim, makes a wish on a “silent star” to experience the wonder of the birth of the Christ Child, and the miracles cascade from there.