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Maryland Launches $1.5 Million Initiative to Increase Child Care Access
By Patrick Herron,2 days ago
Maryland Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Department of Labor have announced a new $1.5 million grant program aimed at expanding access to licensed home-based child care, particularly in underserved communities and for families needing care outside traditional working hours. The Home-Based Child Care Expansion Program will provide competitive grants...
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