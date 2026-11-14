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Regional Development Association discusses election results at monthly meeting
By Hasina Shah,2 days ago
The Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas discussed the county’s latest election results at its regular monthly board meeting Friday morning. Those results, namely the vote on ballot questions 2 and 3 to put a ban on data centers and battery energy storage systems in the area, were at the forefront of the discussion, with board members sharing their concern for the future of Emporia’s economic development with the 10-year moratorium in place.