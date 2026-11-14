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Lake County Weighs Appraisal On 177-Acre Wilson Island, With $18M Price Tag Looming
By Ashley Johnson,2 days ago
A 177-acre stretch of land along the Lake County shoreline known as Wilson Island is edging toward a possible public purchase, after county advisers voted to send it forward for an appraisal rather than letting an approved plan for 181 homes and more than 85,000 square feet of commercial space move ahead unchecked. The property is listed for $18 million, and its owner has held off on a sale to give local officials room to explore conservation options.
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