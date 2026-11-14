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Maryville edges Oakland as Central, Alcoa and CAK, Grace advance in football playoffs
By KnoxTNToday Staff,13 days ago
The second round of Tennessee high school football playoffs delivered thrilling finishes Friday, Nov. 13, as Maryville survived a one-point battle with Oakland, Central advanced on the road and Alcoa remained unbeaten. Halls and Powell suffered narrow losses, while Grace Christian celebrated a one-point victory. Maryville wins thriller; Central advances.
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