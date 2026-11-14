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DA investigating alleged misuse of $200K by former Harrisburg homeless nonprofit director
By Tyler Jeski,2 days ago
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Harrisburg nonprofit says it's cooperating in an investigation into alleged misuse of $200,000 by its former executive director, who's also been charged with embezzling in a separate case. Downtown Daily Bread (DDB) announced on Saturday that it reported concerns to Dauphin County District...
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