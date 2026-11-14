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Robinson: Lessons Learned From Vasquez-Cunningham Race
By Carol A. Clark,2 days ago
From a row of screens on the wall of my gym, I could see the political ads blazing away. Gabe Vasquez doesn’t support law enforcement! Gabe Vasquez does support law enforcement, and here’s how much funding he’s won for cops! Back and forth, back and forth, in a $21.8 million campaign for Congressional District 2 that political reporters kept telling us was one of the nation’s most watched.
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