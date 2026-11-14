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Gambo SHUTS DOWN Dejounte Murray to Phoenix Suns trade rumors
11 days ago
Does a Jalen Green for Dejounte Murray trade make sense for the Phoenix Suns? Gambo puts the recent trade rumors to rest, confirming that Phoenix has not checked in on the Pelicans guard. While the Suns are winning and getting the most out of Devin Booker, Burns & Gambo discuss the undeniable issue of Jalen Green's fit with the current starting lineup. Will the Suns explore a trade for a point guard down the road?