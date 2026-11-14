undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
ASU’s Reed Harris ranks 1 spot ahead of Arch Manning in NFL Draft expert’s top 50 prospects
By DAMON ALLRED,2 days ago
Arizona State football’s season has fluctuated as the Sun Devils cycled through three quarterbacks, but wide receiver Reed Harris has been a constant. The 6-foot-5 Boston College transfer was ranked Thursday as the No. 24 prospect for the 2027 NFL Draft by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, one spot ahead of high-profile Texas quarterback Arch Manning.