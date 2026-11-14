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Why Kam Williams did not play in Kentucky’s narrow win vs. Northern Arizona
By Alex Frank,2 days ago
It may have been hard to notice with everything else going on Friday night, but Kam Williams did not play for Kentucky against Northern Arizona. After making his return from foot surgery this offseason, Williams played against James Madison and Kansas in a combined 13 minutes. He scored two points against James Madison but didn’t score at all against Kansas. In fact, against Kansas, he didn’t even take a shot and had two turnovers.