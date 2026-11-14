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Rural Disenchantment Fueled Democratic Victories Nationwide; SD Dems’ Bright Spots Were Strictly Urban
By Cory Allen Heidelberger,2 days ago
South Dakota’s abysmal voter turnout in the 2026 general election may have been part of a nationwide phenomenon of rural voters choosing not to participate:. Across the country, rural voters — staunchly Republican in recent decades — either defected to Democrats or stayed home to protest the spread of data centers, rising fuel prices, the war in Iran and other grievances.