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The network denies all allegations – until the business goes down
By Roy Alves, Sales Director, J2 Software,2 days ago
A security dashboard can look like a success story while the business remains dangerously exposed. Thousands of threats blocked, suspicious emails quarantined and alerts investigated create the impression that the organisation is in control. But ask how quickly it could restore payroll, email or a critical production system after a...