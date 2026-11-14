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The Phishing Blind Spot Between Work Email and Personal Phones
By Cybersecurity Insiders,2 days ago
It seems like a normal email. It seems as if a co-worker has sent an updated benefits document, but instead of a web link, there is a QR code and a message saying, “Scan with your phone to review.” The employee reads the email on their work computer, grabs their own phone, and scans the code. There is no crash. No warnings about malware appear. But the employee may have shifted from a secure work environment to an unsecured one.