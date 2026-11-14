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San Diego’s ICE Transparency Dispute Extends to Other Encounters
By Roma Chang,2 days ago
An encounter involving federal immigration agents in San Diego drew scrutiny. Elo-Rivera’s office received a city notification concerning an encounter involving federal immigration authorities. A woman reportedly intervened during the encounter, but the man's identity and the circumstances remain unconfirmed. The Woman’s Identity and Injuries Remain Unconfirmed. The...
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