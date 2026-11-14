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I blind taste-tested No Name snacks against the big brand rivals — The results are shocking
By Alyssa Wiens,2 days ago
No name brand — sold at Loblaws stores — has a lot of dupe snack options at lower prices. But is cheaper better? Or is it worth splurging for a name-brand option?. What makes a snack good comes down to a few factors: taste, obviously, but also value for money and what you're in the mood for. There's nothing worse than splurging on something you think will be amazing, and it isn't, and nothing better than finding cheap $1-2 snacks that are truly amazing.