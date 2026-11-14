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‘Percy Jackson’ Officially Returns Next Week With Its Darkest Adventure Yet
By Hannah Hunt,2 days ago
When Grover calls for help at the beginning of The Titan’s Curse, Percy Jackson has a sword, friends who can handle a fight, and one problem none of his demigod powers can solve. He needs his mom to drive him. It’s a small joke that gets at why the third book works so well: Percy is still a kid who needs a ride, and he’s about to find out that the people he counts on to get him out of trouble can disappear, too.