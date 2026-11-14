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Harbor Island's $200M Hotel Slips Again, Sunroad Needs Two More Years To Break Ground
By Kamal Jenkins,2 days ago
San Diego port commissioners are being asked to extend Sunroad Enterprises’ option agreement for a long-planned Harbor Island hotel. Sunroad says it cannot meet the end-of-2026 deadline to break ground on the $200 million project and is seeking two more years to secure financing and start construction on the 450-room complex.
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