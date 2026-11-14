undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lions Roar Into the State Championship Game with 30-13 Win
By Ben Priesgen Sports Editor,13 days ago
On November 13, Lomira football dominated Bonduel in a 30-13 State Semifinal win, advancing to the Division Six State Championship game. Lomira’s (13-0) defense showed its strength by shutting down Bonduel (12-1) in three plays, highlighted by Cash Agamaite's two-yard tackle for loss, forcing the Bears to punt at their own 29-yard line.
2