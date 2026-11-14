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Maryland 19-Year-Old Gets 30 Days in Jail, Five Years Suspended, and a Probation Ban on Car Meetups
By Kyle Matthews,2 days ago
Derrick Kingston Henry, 19, of Boyds, Md., will serve 30 days in jail for his part in a Feb. 22, 2026 street takeover in Montgomery County that damaged two county police cruisers. The sentence handed down is five years, but the county’s Nov. 6 news release says all but 30 days of it is suspended. Henry was ordered to report to jail by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.