undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Box Office: Johnny Depp's ‘Ebenezer' Leads ($21M+), Audiences Love It More Than Critics Do; ‘How to Rob a Bank' Bombs ($4M+), ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Drops 75%
By Jordan Ruimy,2 days ago
Say what you want about Johnny Depp, but audiences still show up for him. "Ebenezer," Depp's PG-13 take on Scrooge, topped the box office on Friday with $6.7M on opening day. It's now headed for a $20M-$21M opening weekend from 3,535+ screens. Add roughly $20M from overseas and you're looking at a global start of around $40M.