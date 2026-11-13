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Deer Hides For Conservation
By Dodge County Sporting/Conservation Alliance,11 days ago
The Dodge County Sporting/Conservation Alliance will once again be accepting deer hide donations. If you are a self-processor and have unwanted deer hides, and you may wish to donate them, you can do so by contacting one of the following individuals. Arrangements will be made for drop off or pick up as desired. Collection is underway now. Collection will continue through the nine-day gun season and will wrap up December 20.