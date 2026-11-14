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Student researchers, artists and designers take home Oswald awards
By Ella Howard,12 days ago
University of Kentucky undergraduates won awards Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Oswald Research and Creativity Competition reception in Lexington, Kentucky. The Office of Undergraduate Research hosts the competition annually, which promotes research and creativity in all fields of study. The reception was held in the lobby of the School of Art and Digital Studies, where winning works were on display.