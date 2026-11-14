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The Salvation Army Centers of Hope seek Thanksgiving donations for Gulf Coast families in need
By WXXV Staff,2 days ago
The Salvation Army Centers of Hope in Gulfport and Pascagoula are asking the community to help give back this Thanksgiving!. The center is looking for help providing Thanksgiving meal kits to families that are being served through their current programs. The organization is collecting donations of whole turkeys and traditional...