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SABATON, POP EVIL, WINGS OF STEEL In Houston, TX With Photos!
By Larry Petro,10 days ago
Swedish Legends Invade 713 Music Hall On November 7th. Better late than never, as they say. Swedish metal icons SABATON originally scheduled their North American Legends Tour for February through April of this year, but were forced to postpone the invasion when bassist Pär Sundström suffered from arm inflammation that left him unable to perform. The tour was subsequently rescheduled for September and October in Canada and a couple of Northern U.S. cities, with the main U.S. leg kicking off in Dallas, TX, on November 6. Joining them once again were veteran rockers POP EVIL and relative Los Angeles newcomers WINGS OF STEEL. Having seen SABATON several times over the years, both as an opening act and as headliners, I was eagerly anticipating this show. Needless to say, the postponement was disappointing, but I was relieved when the band announced new dates so quickly. Houston's mid-sized 713 Music Hall, with a capacity of approximately 5,000, played host to the band's second night of their U.S. invasion.