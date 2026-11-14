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Funding Vital for U.S. Aviation Fix, Meanwhile Travel Programs Put Costly Support in the Gaps
By Elizabeth West,13 days ago
Politics, funding and some finger pointing were front and center Saturday morning as government officials addressed the ripple effect of the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop that ran from approximately 3:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Eastern time Friday. Department of Transportation secretary Sean Duffy in a press conference...