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Durham Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman Critical, Troopers Hunt White Dodge Ram
By Desmond Larkin,2 days ago
A woman was left with potentially life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run driver struck her while she was walking along Glenn Road in northeast Durham County, and investigators are still trying to track down the truck that sped away. The crash happened last Saturday, November 7, around 5:30 p.m. near Packard Street, about a mile southwest of Falls Lake.
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