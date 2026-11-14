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Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa takes aim at Gov. Abbott’s policies, reveals major changes she plans to make as she prepares to take office
By Julia Ford,2 days ago
Texas – Texas Gov.-elect Gina Hinojosa is signaling a major shift in the state’s direction after defeating Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, pledging to move away from years of political division while outlining how she intends to approach immigration, public spending, education and other controversial issues. In an interview with The Washington Post published November 14, Hinojosa said she wants to prioritize moderation rather than continuing the political battles that have defined much of Abbott’s administration.
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