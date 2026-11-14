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Snow Sports Roundup: 11/14
By Brad James,2 days ago
YUMA, Arizona-Julian Cuillier netted 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 10/14 and the Snow Badgers outlasted Arizona Western 78-77 Saturday at the Region 1/18 Challenge at The House on the campus of Arizona Western College. Anthony Blaackar recorded 21 points on 5 assists on 9/11 and 3/4 behind the arc in defeat for the Matadors. Arizona Western shot just under 59 percent from the floor in the loss for Arizona Western.