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Texas Gov. Abbott dealt another setback as Houston mayor takes action against ICE, directs police to limit cooperation with immigration officers during traffic stops
By Julia Ford,2 days ago
Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing another challenge to his immigration enforcement policies after Houston Mayor John Whitmire ordered city police to sharply limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities during routine traffic stops, reversing a policy that had previously put the city at odds with state leadership.
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