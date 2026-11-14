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Zootopia 3 Will Introduce Birds And Could Take Judy And Nick Beyond The City, Disney Chief Reveals
2 days ago
Disney Animation chief Jared Bush has shared new details about Zootopia 3, confirming plans to introduce birds and teasing a possible trip outside Zootopia City. Speaking with Collider, Bush discussed the next installment and explained that Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will remain at the center of the franchise as its world expands.