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Y&R Weekly Spoilers—November 16-20: Victor Newman Hands Out Jobs With Strings, Claire Newman Loses Her Cool and Nick Newman Plays With Fire
By Bernadette Isley,13 days ago
Y&R WEEKLY SPOILERS TURN UP THE HEAT IN GENOA CITY. TL;DR: These Y&R Weekly Spoilers send Victoria and Kyle into another attempt at a breakup, Claire and Audra into a showdown that gets physical and Victor into the boss’s chair for Adam and Chelsea before the week closes on an ultimatum. Nick’s secrets keep drawing a crowd, and Abby’s health scare comes back.