undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Days of Our Lives Recap November 13, 2026: Leo Stark Is Found Not Breathing as Javi Hernandez Starts CPR
By Jennifer DeAngelo,13 days ago
DAYS OF OUR LIVES RECAP: JAVI BEGS LEO STARK TO BREATHE. TL;DR: Your Days of Our Lives recap for November 13, 2026. Lani finds Leo on the bridge with a pulse but no breath, and Javi starts CPR as the episode ends. Marlena and Dominic agree to a DNA test, Rita pledges herself to Dominic, and Xander learns his gun has a past.