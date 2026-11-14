undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 • Attorney General Becerra files Amicus Brief in support of requiring out-of-state and online retailers to pay state and local taxes
By Lassen County Times archives, Special to LassenNews.com,2 days ago
Publisher’s note: This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 edition of the Lassen County Times. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to urge the U.S. Supreme Court to grant review and reconsider the court’s outdated “physical presence” rule, which restricts states’ ability to collect certain taxes from out-of-state retailers.
84