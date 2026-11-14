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Young and the Restless Spoilers: Roxanne Barrington Is Due Back as Devon Winters Meets His Past Nov 20
By Elizabeth Yates,13 days ago
A FACE FROM DEVON’S PAST ARRIVES THE DAY AFTER ABBY’S MEDICAL ISSUE RETURNS. TL;DR: Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon Winters crosses paths with someone from his past on Friday, November 20, one day after Abby’s medical issue resurfaces. Is it Roxanne? The listing doesn’t say, but the writers say she comes back on business and collides with her first love. No return date has been announced.