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Young and the Restless Spoilers: Cane Ashby Is Predicted to Side With Billy Abbott Over Lily Winters
By Elizabeth Yates,2 days ago
ONE PREVIEW SAYS CANE COULD SWITCH SIDES, BUT EVERYTHING ON SCREEN KEEPS HIM WITH LILY. TL;DR: Young and the Restless spoilers: one spoiler write-up predicts Cane could switch to Billy’s side in the Chancellor fight now that the two men have made peace. Nothing that has aired backs it up. The head writer says Cane will do “whatever it takes” to stop Billy, and on Monday Cane vows Billy will never win.
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