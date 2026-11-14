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Wyatt Maw’s Documentary ASHLAND Unveils Trailer Ahead of DOC NYC Premiere
By TMB,2 days ago
Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Wyatt Maw has officially unveiled the trailer and poster for his feature directorial debut, ASHLAND. The documentary is set to make its world premiere in the U.S. Competition at DOC NYC, the nation’s largest documentary film festival, on November 14 at the IFC Center in New York City. This highly anticipated screening will be followed by a Q&A session with Maw, moderated by the festival’s artistic director, Jaie Laplante.
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