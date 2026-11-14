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Valley Central stuns Newburgh, captures first Section 9 football title in school history (VIDEO)
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,2 days ago
CENTRAL VALLEY – Valley Central pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Section 9 football history Saturday, knocking off heavily favored Newburgh Free Academy, 16-6, to win the Section 9 Class AA championship at Monroe-Woodbury High School. The Vikings entered the championship game as significant underdogs, having originally...
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