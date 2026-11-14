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Community Teamwork Inc. Fuel Assistance Program now available to help seniors struggling to heat their homes
By HEATHER BURNS News Correspondent,2 days ago
WILMINGTON — As the winter/holiday season approaches, the Wilmington Senior Center is gearing up for plenty of festive, as well as informative, programming for the month of November. Winter in New England always promises to be cold, and this year in particular it is predicted to be expensive to...