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Cohoes Man Who Fled to Adirondacks After Girlfriend's Murder Faces Sentencing
By Matt Csontos,13 days ago
Anthony Bechand is expected to stand before a judge Friday afternoon in Albany County Court, where he could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez. Bechand pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with Rodriguez's death, which came after investigators say she was found stabbed multiple times inside the Cohoes home the two shared.