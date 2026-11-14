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Greenfield eliminates Eagleville 29-27
2 days ago
EAGLEVILLE – It was a four-quarter battle, but Eagleville (7-5) came up just short in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Friday night, falling to the Greenfield Jackets (8-4) 29-27. “We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Eagleville head coach Floyd Walker said. “These guys play so hard for one another. Family will help you overcome a lot of things and they played together tonight.”