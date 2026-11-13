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Loyola Women’s Soccer Falls to Navy in Heartbreaking Penalty Shootout, Ends Historic 2026 Season
By Brian Hradsky,11 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Loyola Maryland women’s soccer team’s remarkable 2026 season ended in heartbreaking fashion Wednesday afternoon as the Greyhounds fell to top-seeded Navy in a penalty shootout during the Patriot League Tournament semifinals at Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. After battling to a 1-1 draw through 110 minutes, Loyola watched Navy rally from an early shootout deficit to advance 3-2 on penalty kicks.