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Farmington girls soccer beat Simsbury on the third try
By Jack Beckett,2 days ago
FARMINGTON — Simsbury had beaten the Farmington High School girls soccer team twice this fall, 5-1 in September and 2-1 in October. On Saturday, Oct. 31, with a place in the conference final at stake, junior defender Emily Lahtinen scored in the second half and Farmington beat the top seed 1-0. That semifinal at Rocky Hill High School was the middle of three straight one-goal games in the Central Connecticut Conference tournament. Seeded fifth, Farmington opened with a 1-0 win at fourth-seeded Hall High School on Thursday, Oct. 29, on a second-half goal by junior midfielder Sienna DiLella.