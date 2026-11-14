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Pennsylvania Drone Recovery Bill Faces Deadline as Hunters Push Reform
By Timothy Alexander,2 days ago
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania legislation that would allow permitted drone operators to locate wounded or downed game remains stalled in a Senate committee as the 2025-26 legislative session approaches its Nov. 30 conclusion, leaving hunters and wildlife recovery businesses subject to restrictions on aerial searches. Senate Bill 303, sponsored...
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