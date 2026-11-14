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PennDOT Commits $29.4 Million to Philadelphia-Area Winter Roads
By Maryann Pugh,2 days ago
NORRISTOWN, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has budgeted more than $29.4 million for winter road operations across the five-county Philadelphia region, deploying a fleet of 441 snow trucks and expanding driver warning systems as officials prepare for hazardous weather and increased holiday travel. PennDOT District 6 Executive...