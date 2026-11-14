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Why Stair-Step Cracks Appear in Brick Walls and What Their Direction Can Reveal
By GISuser,2 days ago
A crack that zigzags across a brick wall can look alarming, especially when it seems to grow from one mortar joint to the next. Unlike a straight mark across a painted surface, a stair-step crack follows the pattern of the bricks themselves. That shape offers clues about how the wall has moved, but it does not provide a diagnosis on its own.